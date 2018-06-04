FAKE NEWS: CNN Launches Investigation Into 'Disappearance' Of Melania Trump

CNN’s Brian Stelter continued to flaunt his unhinged obsession with President Trump Monday, tweeting out a link to a broadcast he conducted centered around a claim that the first lady, Melania Trump has disappeared altogether in some sort of weird X-Files mystery, while others even suggested the President has KILLED his wife.

If any First Lady "disappeared," you'd "want to know where she is." Here's our @CNN discussion: https://t.co/qCLndJKRMp pic.twitter.com/eJ5KY0xTzu — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 3, 2018

Reports suggesting that Mrs. Trump would not be joining the President for upcoming summits in Canada and Singapore have fueled CNN’s fake news.

Stelter claimed that Melania hasn’t been seen since May 10th shortly before she underwent a minor surgery, despite the fact that she was seen with aides in the west wing last week, as CNBC reporter Eamon Javers noted.

Not that this will deter the conspiracy theorists, but I saw the First Lady walking with her aides in the West Wing yesterday afternoon. https://t.co/N9xadq7P0d — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) May 30, 2018

Hey @BrianStelter — @CNBC’s Washington correspondent @EamonJavers — who I would call a Reliable Source — says he saw @FLOTUS in the West Wing on May 29th, yet the graphic you shared claims that she was last seen on May 10th. You are sharing Fake News right now. Delete your Tweet. pic.twitter.com/ZrStsbitDe — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 4, 2018

I believe May 10th was the date of the First Lady’s last official event — but it is a lie to claim (as @BrianStelter does) that May 10th was the last time she has been *seen*. I mean, Melania had surgery at Walter Reed in mid-May & a CNBC reporter saw her in the WH in late May… — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 4, 2018

Stelter doubled down, however:

The segment was about the last time she was seen in public. Go ahead and imagine how you'd feel if a different First Lady wasn't seen in public for 3+ weeks. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 4, 2018

I’m talking specifically about your Tweet, Brian, where you lie about the last time Melania was seen. Your graphic shares demonstrably false info & you know it. I have the receipts — just man up, take the loss, apologize for sharing something inaccurate, and delete your account. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 4, 2018

Imagine having your own television show at a major cable news network and yet getting easily & thoroughly dunked on by a guy who is only on Twitter as a side hobby and who mostly shares pineapple pizza tweets & Distracted Boyfriend Memes. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 4, 2018

Stelter tripled down:

As I said in the TV segment, "I think there's a risk of some liberals falling into a conspiracy theory trap here by assuming the worst about what's going on." The segment was about the media's coverage. Take a look! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 4, 2018

The first lady herself has tweeted that she is fine and healthy:

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

But the conspiracy theorists simply refuse to believe the tweet is real or sent by Melania.

I know we all know this but the Melania thing is legitimately extremely weird now and I don't buy the plastic surgery theory — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) June 3, 2018

Melania still hasn’t been seen. 22 days. It seems ominous. Maybe she just drunk-cut her own bangs and doesn’t want to upset her fans. I’ve done that plenty of times!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2018

The Huffington Post dedicated an entire article to the conspiracy theory that Trump himself wrote the tweet.

Regular CNN talking head David Frum posited this little cancerous nugget, suggesting that President Trump has punched his wife in the face and is ordering the secret service to cover it up by hiding her.

Suppose President Trump punched the First Lady in the White House (federal property = federal jurisdiction), then ordered the Secret Service to conceal the assault. POTUS has Article II authority over Secret Service. Is that obstruction? Under Sekulow/Dowd, apparently NO — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 2, 2018

NICE.

And from there, the logical end point is…

Melania Trump: alive or dead? https://t.co/1wWeUcdcm3 — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 3, 2018

FFS how do people go to a place where they can even think this is true. pic.twitter.com/xJmUJDZAIy — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 2, 2018

Melania Trump if alive, has abdicated her position as First Lady of the U.S.

there is no OTHER explanation.

There is no way a person in her role would continue to ignore public requests as to her welfare and status, unless she is dead, or abdicated her position, filed divorce. — WTF💥 (@neveragainFL) June 2, 2018

Sorry, but after 3 weeks of no info on @flotus, other than a fraudulent tweet from the #OrangeClown, we are left to develop our own theories.

Here's mine:

The trip to Walter Reed was the result of a suicide attempt & she is now heavily medicated against her will.#WhereIsMelania — Trotskyist (@trotskydc) June 2, 2018

100% — wonder why we haven’t seen her in 3 weeks. Google bruised face and tell me how long it takes for that to heal… #flotus @FLOTUS — imwithillary (@imwithillary) June 3, 2018

What if Trump has became so insane due to his narcissistic power happy above the law attitude that he actually killed Melania. Would we ever know? — The Anti-Republican (@TheDemocratCafe) June 3, 2018

Melania is also scheduled to appear at an event for Gold Star families today. The event is closed to the press, which will no doubt trigger more CNN conspiracy theories.

The one event the White House alleges Melania will be attending will be closed off to the press https://t.co/YrZESNvdft — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 4, 2018

The First Lady is @CNN's new Malaysian Airliner. In 2 weeks they'll be positing that a black hole swallowed her. https://t.co/G6GoY7XnLJ — Ordy's Summer Lovin' (@OrdyPackard) June 4, 2018

Forgive me, but did she not recently undergo surgery? And haven’t at least two journalists stated publicly that they’ve seen her in the last few days at the WH? https://t.co/0hB8W8vpsh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 4, 2018

@brianstelter is trying to bring @cnn back up to the 25% in ratings that it has lost in May. Keep doing what you are doing and it will keep going down, becsuse folks are sick of your FAKE news and ALTERNATIVE facts. — GHGirl1 (@PBandSC) June 4, 2018

Stelter quadrupled down:

I didn't say she does. On today's program, i asked, "how long does she have to be out of sight to make this a legitimate media story? Are we already there yet?" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 4, 2018

This is a clever way of making it into a story while claiming you’re just asking if it’s a story. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 4, 2018

Stelter quintupled (is that a word?) down: