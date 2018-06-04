FAKE NEWS: CNN Launches Investigation Into 'Disappearance' Of Melania Trump

Image Credits: Marines.mil.

CNN’s Brian Stelter continued to flaunt his unhinged obsession with President Trump Monday, tweeting out a link to a broadcast he conducted centered around a claim that the first lady, Melania Trump has disappeared altogether in some sort of weird X-Files mystery, while others even suggested the President has KILLED his wife.

Reports suggesting that Mrs. Trump would not be joining the President for upcoming summits in Canada and Singapore have fueled CNN’s fake news.

Stelter claimed that Melania hasn’t been seen since May 10th shortly before she underwent a minor surgery, despite the fact that she was seen with aides in the west wing last week, as CNBC reporter Eamon Javers noted.

Stelter doubled down, however:

Stelter tripled down:

The first lady herself has tweeted that she is fine and healthy:

But the conspiracy theorists simply refuse to believe the tweet is real or sent by Melania.

The Huffington Post dedicated an entire article to the conspiracy theory that Trump himself wrote the tweet.

Regular CNN talking head David Frum posited this little cancerous nugget, suggesting that President Trump has punched his wife in the face and is ordering the secret service to cover it up by hiding her.

NICE.

And from there, the logical end point is…

Melania is also scheduled to appear at an event for Gold Star families today. The event is closed to the press, which will no doubt trigger more CNN conspiracy theories.

Stelter quadrupled down:

Stelter quintupled (is that a word?) down:


Related Articles

Report: Dozens of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Shielded by NYC's Sanctuary Policy Rearrested for New Crimes

Report: Dozens of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Shielded by NYC’s Sanctuary Policy Rearrested for New Crimes

U.S. News
Comments
MSM Calls Lopsided 7-2 Ruling Over Gay Cake 'Narrow Win'

MSM Calls Lopsided 7-2 Ruling Over Gay Cake ‘Narrow Win’

U.S. News
Comments

Parkland students going on nationwide bus tour to register voters, call out NRA donation recipients

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Reporter Confronts Bill Clinton Over Lewinsky, #MeToo Movement

U.S. News
Comments

Veterans’ Rights Group Discovers Possible Child-Trafficking Camp In Arizona

U.S. News
Comments

Comments