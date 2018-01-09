Fake News CNN Promotes Fake Reporter Jim Acosta

CNN has given its senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta a promotion.
“Jim Acosta has been named CNN’s chief White House correspondent. Acosta has covered the Obama and Trump White Houses for CNN since 2013,” CNN said in a statement.
He became an icon of the “Resistance” movement for becoming a provocateur of the press pool, exchanging heated words with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and even President Trump himself.
Acosta is a notorious agent of fake news and insipid attacks against Trump, which is probably why the Fake News Network felt he deserved a promotion, despite his famously unhelpful and grandstanding antics during numerous press conferences.
Just take a look at some of his recent tweets. Does this strike you as hard-hitting objective journalism?
Since Sandy Hook there have been at least 1,552 mass shootings, with at least 1,767 people killed and 6,227 wounded. https://t.co/RZeFDHhYmR
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 14, 2017
Sad that @PressSec is starting New Year like much of last year… afraid to take questions from CNN
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 3, 2018
Not only did Trump skip tradition of year end WH news conf. He continued to bash media (well…except one fav news outlet) en route to Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/eVhqoE6fEH
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 22, 2017
Trump mentions the "deplorables." The president still can't let go of an election… that he won.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 13, 2017
Trump sounds like Santa in tax speech: "We want to give you the American People a giant tax cut for Christmas.”
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 13, 2017
Trump is still talking about Hillary Clinton. He defeated her over a year ago and he has been president almost 11 months.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 4, 2017
Serious question: Does POTUS always have to care about his crowd size? https://t.co/smJBRVFzgN
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 29, 2017
Call me old fashioned but I think the White House of the United States of America should have the backbone to answer questions on camera.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017
Perhaps Trump will honor Acosta during his upcoming Fake News Awards being held Wednesday, Jan. 17th.
The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018