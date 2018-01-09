Fake News CNN Promotes Fake Reporter Jim Acosta

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

CNN has given its senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta a promotion.

“Jim Acosta has been named CNN’s chief White House correspondent. Acosta has covered the Obama and Trump White Houses for CNN since 2013,” CNN said in a statement.

He became an icon of the “Resistance” movement for becoming a provocateur of the press pool, exchanging heated words with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and even President Trump himself.

Acosta is a notorious agent of fake news and insipid attacks against Trump, which is probably why the Fake News Network felt he deserved a promotion, despite his famously unhelpful and grandstanding antics during numerous press conferences.

Just take a look at some of his recent tweets. Does this strike you as hard-hitting objective journalism?

Perhaps Trump will honor Acosta during his upcoming Fake News Awards being held Wednesday, Jan. 17th.


