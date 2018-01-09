Fake News CNN Promotes Fake Reporter Jim Acosta

CNN has given its senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta a promotion.

“Jim Acosta has been named CNN’s chief White House correspondent. Acosta has covered the Obama and Trump White Houses for CNN since 2013,” CNN said in a statement.

He became an icon of the “Resistance” movement for becoming a provocateur of the press pool, exchanging heated words with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and even President Trump himself.

Acosta is a notorious agent of fake news and insipid attacks against Trump, which is probably why the Fake News Network felt he deserved a promotion, despite his famously unhelpful and grandstanding antics during numerous press conferences.

Just take a look at some of his recent tweets. Does this strike you as hard-hitting objective journalism?

Since Sandy Hook there have been at least 1,552 mass shootings, with at least 1,767 people killed and 6,227 wounded. https://t.co/RZeFDHhYmR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 14, 2017

Sad that @PressSec is starting New Year like much of last year… afraid to take questions from CNN — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 3, 2018

Not only did Trump skip tradition of year end WH news conf. He continued to bash media (well…except one fav news outlet) en route to Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/eVhqoE6fEH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 22, 2017

Trump mentions the "deplorables." The president still can't let go of an election… that he won. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 13, 2017

Trump sounds like Santa in tax speech: "We want to give you the American People a giant tax cut for Christmas.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 13, 2017

Trump is still talking about Hillary Clinton. He defeated her over a year ago and he has been president almost 11 months. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 4, 2017

Serious question: Does POTUS always have to care about his crowd size? https://t.co/smJBRVFzgN — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 29, 2017

Call me old fashioned but I think the White House of the United States of America should have the backbone to answer questions on camera. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017

Perhaps Trump will honor Acosta during his upcoming Fake News Awards being held Wednesday, Jan. 17th.