FAKE NEWS: CNN Says Fired Google Employee Argued Women "Aren't Suited For Tech Jobs"

CNN once again proved it is the fakest of fake news networks by arguing that James Damore, the man fired by Google for saying the company uses diversity as an excuse for advancing “discriminatory practices,” was actually just saying he dislikes women having tech jobs.

Damore, wrote a memo that explained his concerns over Google using affirmative action programs and services available only to women, thus being discriminatory, in a quest to advance ‘diversity’.

Damore argued that “the distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women … may explain” why women and men aren’t represented equally “in tech and leadership,” and that “biological causes” play a role.

He noted the scientific FACT that men are different from women, and for that Google fired him:

Damore made it clear within his statement that he has no problem with diversity, or women occupying senior roles at tech companies, he only opposes the discriminatory way those companies are facilitating it.

“I hope it’s clear that I’m not saying that diversity is bad,” Damore writes, elsewhere noting “I strongly believe in gender and racial diversity, and I think we should strive for more.”

But if you’re CNN, this all somehow translates as ‘I HATE WOMEN BEING AROUND COMPUTERS’.

CNN host Poppy Harlow stated that the “anti-diversity” memo says “women are less suited for tech jobs than men. Why? Because they’re women! Biologically, they can’t do it.”

In a further segment on CNN programming, host Brooke Baldwin argued that the memo says “I don’t really like women anywhere near a computer.”

Conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham attempted to explain the argument Damore is making to Baldwin:

“He was saying one of the problems with Google is that we are perhaps in this ideologically insular bubble that is so insular that people like me feel silenced and don’t want to bring our opinions to the forefront,” she said. “And then wait a second, in response to that, his dissenting opinion, it was leaked to punish him, and then he was fired for it having been leaked.”

In a tweet promoting its write up on the story, CNN boiled down Damore’s memo, claiming he was just arguing that women “aren’t suited for tech jobs.”

Google execs respond to a manifesto by one of its male engineers that argues women aren't suited for tech jobs https://t.co/oPMfK8v1YB pic.twitter.com/slQVeL7F84 — CNN (@CNN) August 8, 2017

The article itself then attempted to explain that Damore was arguing that women cannot occupy such roles for ‘biological’ reasons.”

In reality, Damore was arguing something completely different and more nuanced – that Google’s overly PC culture has blinded the company to the fundamental causes of the gender gap in the tech sector. He noted that it is possible that biological differences between men and women most likely impact their job preferences.

Within the memo, Damore openly states that he is OPPOSED to individuals being restricted to gender roles:

“Many of these differences are small and there’s significant overlap between men and women, so you can’t say anything about an individual given these population level distributions.” “I’m also not saying that we should restrict people to certain gender roles. I’m advocating for quite the opposite: treat people as individuals, not as just another member of their group (tribalism).”

CNN writer Jackie Wattles, who penned the article for the network, was called out on her egregious mis-characterization of the memo. She quickly reversed her stance and suggested that Damore was only ‘implying’ that he doesn’t think women are suited to tech jobs:

@jackiewattles Click-bait headline much? Literally no where in the "manifesto" does this person mention women are unfit for tech jobs. — Doug Masters (@DougMasters10) August 7, 2017

Yet you put "biological" in quotes and pretended to readers that his reference was EXPLICIT. How irresponsible. — Tom_Blumer (@Tom_Blumer) August 8, 2017