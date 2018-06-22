Fake News: Crying Child Used by Time Magazine & CNN Was Never Separated From Her Mother

The image of a crying child at the border that has been used by Time Magazine and CNN to push open border propaganda has been proven completely misleading given that the Honduran girl was never separated from her mother.

The 2-year-old girl, Yanela, and her mother Sandra were detained in Texas after attempting to cross the Rio Grande river. They were detained together and never separated.

“I know now that they are not in danger. They are safer now than when they were making that journey to the border,” Denis Javier Varela Hernandez, the little girl’s father, told the Daily Mail.

He added that the two were doing “fine,” but that it was “irresponsible of her to take the baby with her in her arms because we don’t know what could happen.”

Despite the fact that the mother and daughter were never separated, the image has become a poster child for bashing the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” border policy and highlighting the heartlessness of separating children from their parents.

Time Magazine released its latest cover yesterday with an image of Trump looking down at the crying child alongside the words, “Welcome to America.”

CNN also heavily used the image.

The same image was also used by innumerable other mainstream media outlets to push the same narrative.

Facebook is also using the image to promote a fundraiser called, “Reunite an immigrant parent with their child,” despite the fact that the child was never separated from her parent.

Leftists also circulated another image last week claiming it represented a child being detained in a cage.

This is what happens when a government believes people are “illegal.” Kids in cages. pic.twitter.com/OAnvr9cl3P — Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) June 12, 2018

In reality, the child was placed in the cage by anti-Trump protesters in Texas for a photo-op.

Watch the video below for a full breakdown of the emotional manipulation and falsehoods that the left has engaged in to hoodwink the American people on Trump’s border policy.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.