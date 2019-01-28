Fake News Declares Kamala Harris a Front Runner Despite Single Digit Poll Numbers

If loudly announcing that you’re running makes you a “front runner,” then the 2020 Dem field has a dozen front runners already.


But that doesn’t stop the Los Angeles Times from running a fake news article touting Senator Kamala Harris as a front runner.

“Kamala Harris emerges as a 2020 front-runner, but is that a good thing?” is a typical media headline in that it assumes facts not in evidence and then jumps to the next hot take as a way of making it seem that the thing it’s assuming must be true.

