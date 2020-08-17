FAKE NEWS: Doctored Viral Screenshot Claims Cannon Hinnant’s Father Abused Drugs With Alleged Killer

“They later got into an altercation after getting high. Darrius claims that he struck Cannon by accident via a stray bullet while aiming for the child’s father, Austin Hinnant.

“Preliminary evidence has so far lined up with the suspects [sic] version of events. Both of the parents have prior histories of drug use and offenses.”

The creative–but error-laden–retelling of events was shared multiple times in an effort to sway the narrative away from the alternative media.

In spite of the post’s multiple errors, dozens of social media users bought the falsification.

“While Cannon’s father did admit he invited Darrius over during the day, he has refused to tell ocal authorities what exactly they were doing in the home prior to the incident.” the post explains. “When our officers arrives in [sic] the scene, Austin Hinnant appeared to be unde [sic] the influence of prohibited substances but refused to cooperate with our officers.”

“We, as of today, have not discovered any evidence of this incident of [sic] being pre-meditated [sic] or committed with any intent to kill the child,” the fake post adds.