FAKE NEWS: Ilhan Omar Blames President Trump For Death Of 9-Month-Old Texas Baby, Except He’s Not Dead

Too busy running around with someone else’s husband to get the facts straight?

There’s just a few problems with her tweet, however. One, the 9-month-old isn’t dead (via the NYT):

HOUSTON — The baby’s lips were turning blue from lack of oxygen in the blood when his mother, Kristin Johnson, rushed him to an emergency room here last month.

The hospital treated him even though he didn’t have insurance:

Only after he was admitted to intensive care with a respiratory virus did Ms. Johnson learn that he had been dropped from Medicaid coverage.

The 9-month-old, Elijah, had joined a growing number of children around the country with no health insurance, a trend that new Census Bureau data suggests is most pronounced in Texas and a handful of other states. Two of Elijah’s older siblings lost Medicaid coverage two years ago for reasons Ms. Johnson never understood, and she got so stymied trying to prove their eligibility that she gave up.

Learn about fifth-generation warfare and who humanity’s real enemies truly are. Find out about fifth-generation warfare and what it means for you. Also, discover the future state of the world and what’s just around the corner for humanity.
Remember, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is happening right now! Get free shipping and double Patriot Points at the Infowars Store right now!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Cancelling Government Subscriptions to 'Fake News' NYT and Wa. Post

Trump Cancelling Government Subscriptions to ‘Fake News’ NYT and Wa. Post

U.S. News
Comments
VIDEO: Illegals ‘disembark’ at downtown San Diego marina — smugglers arrested ‘only because boat collided with dock’

VIDEO: Illegals ‘disembark’ at downtown San Diego marina — smugglers arrested ‘only because boat collided with dock’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Administration Testing Out A Program That Quickly Deports Migrants Who Arrive At The Border

U.S. News
comments

Gabbard on Impeachment Inquiry: ‘I Don’t Know What’s Going on in Those Closed Doors’

U.S. News
comments

Biden: “When Has Trump Ever Said A Negative Thing About A White Supremacist?” – Watch & Find Out!

U.S. News
comments

Comments