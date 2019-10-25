FAKE NEWS: Ilhan Omar Blames President Trump For Death Of 9-Month-Old Texas Baby, Except He’s Not Dead

Too busy running around with someone else’s husband to get the facts straight?

A nine month old died as a direct result of Trump’s cuts to Medicaid and CHIP. He is one of a million children to lose healthcare. Let that sink in. https://t.co/U4q8uXksKZ — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 24, 2019

There’s just a few problems with her tweet, however. One, the 9-month-old isn’t dead (via the NYT):

HOUSTON — The baby’s lips were turning blue from lack of oxygen in the blood when his mother, Kristin Johnson, rushed him to an emergency room here last month.

The hospital treated him even though he didn’t have insurance:

Only after he was admitted to intensive care with a respiratory virus did Ms. Johnson learn that he had been dropped from Medicaid coverage.

The 9-month-old, Elijah, had joined a growing number of children around the country with no health insurance, a trend that new Census Bureau data suggests is most pronounced in Texas and a handful of other states. Two of Elijah’s older siblings lost Medicaid coverage two years ago for reasons Ms. Johnson never understood, and she got so stymied trying to prove their eligibility that she gave up.

