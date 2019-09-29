Fake News Jake Tapper Accuses Jim Jordan of Spreading 'Wild Allegations' Against Hunter Biden

CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) of spreading “wild allegations” of corruption against Joe Biden’s son Hunter on Sunday, despite the fact that everything he said was true.

“He gets hired by a company in an industry he has no experience in, and oh, that’s fine, and all you folks in the press and Democrats, oh, no problem here? Try taking that message to the American people,” Jordan said.

“And when they see the vice president’s son getting paid $50,000 a month in a field and industry he has no experience in, I wonder what Hunter Biden did in those board meetings?”

Tapper tried covering for Biden, claiming that the prosecutor he had fired wasn’t looking into corruption involving his son.

“That’s not what happened,” Tapper responded. “The European Union, the Obama Administration, the International Monetary Fund, pro-clean government activists in Ukraine thought that the prosecutor was not prosecuting corruption.”

However, a sworn affidavit by the fired prosecutor Viktor Shokin directly contradicts Tapper’s assertion.

“The truth is that I was forced out because I was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into Burisma Holdings, a natural gas firm active in Ukraine and Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was a member of the Board of Directors,” Shokin testified.

“On several occasions President Poroshenko asked me to have a look at the case against Burisma and consider the possibility of winding down the investigative actions in respect of this company but I refused to close this investigation,” Shokin added.

The media won’t report or even accept basic documented facts about Biden’s Ukraine shakedown because they function as the media arm of the Democrat Party.

But they’re more than eager to push impeachment against Trump when there’s literally zero evidence that he offered a “quid pro quo” to Ukraine’s president in a phone call.

Congress has moved to start impeachment proceedings on President Trump after crimes perpetrated by Vice President Joe Biden came to light.