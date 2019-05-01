Fake News King Brian Williams: 'Not Correct' That Mueller Found No Collusion

In another display of dishonesty, NBC host Brian Williams interrupted coverage of Attorney General William Barr’s congressional testimony to push back against Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) claim that Special Counsel Robert Mueller found “no collusion.”

“We’re reluctant to do this, we rarely do, but the chairman of the judiciary Committee just said that Mueller found there was no collusion,” Williams said Tuesday. “That is not correct. Nicole Wallace, the report says collusion is not a thing they considered. It doesn’t exist in federal code.”

Wallace then launched into a tirade against Barr, saying that he “mischaracterized” the Mueller report and served as President Trump’s “human shield.”

These of course are bald-faced lies.

Direct quotes from Mueller’s report completely refute NBC’s spin on the semantics:

“The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

“The investigation examined whether these contacts [between Trump officials and individuals tied to Russian government] involved or or resulted in coordination or a conspiracy with the Trump Campaign or and Russia, including with respect to Russia providing assistance to the Campaign in exchange for any sort of favorable treatment in the future. Based on the available information, the investigation did not establish such coordination.”

“Ultimately, the investigation did not establish that the [Trump] Campaign coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in its election-interference activities.”

Additionally, the media tried to spin a Washington Post report that Mueller complained to Barr the 4-page summary of his report didn’t fully “capture the context” of the Special Counsel’s findings.

However, Mueller admitted to Barr that nothing about his summary of the report was inaccurate, but that the media’s coverage was “misinterpreting” the investigation.

“When Barr pressed Mueller on whether he thought Barr’s memo to Congress was inaccurate, Mueller said he did not but felt that the media coverage of it was misinterpreting the investigation, officials said,” The Post reported.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Deep State actors have used the MSM to spread a false narrative about Trump in hopes that a civil war would break out in America. Former C.I.A analyst Larry C. Johnson joins Alex to expose the nefarious tactics meant to start violence in hopes they can stop Trump and regain power.