Fake News Media Hypes 'White Nationalist' Violence Fears At Virginia Pro-Gun Rally

The fake news media went into overdrive Monday ramping up tensions and fears of “white nationalist” violence during the 2nd Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia.

The following montage highlights the corporate media’s fear-mongering and narrative-spinning leading up to the event.

#NEW MONTAGE from me showing how @CNN and @MSNBC spent their mornings hyping fears that “white nationalists” and “extremists” would cause “violence” at #VirginiaRally for the #2A like in 2017 at Charlottesville #LobbyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/wR91mMPfmR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2020

MSNBC and CNN repeatedly slandered the attendees as “white nationalists” and “white supremacists,” and warned of a repeat of the violence that occurred in Charlottesville in 2017.

In fact, numerous black gun rights advocates called out the media’s characterization of attendees as white nationalists.

And much to the media’s disappointment, there were no injuries or arrests during the peaceful event of nearly 25,000 people protesting against draconian Democrat gun control measures.

Alex Jones reports live from the capital in Richmond, Virginia where the governor has tried to infringe on the 2nd amendment rights of millions Americans.

