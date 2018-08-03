‘Fake news media is the enemy of the people’ – Trump

US President Donald Trump has once again taken to Twitter to air his grievances with US news outlets, claiming that “fake news” – which constitutes “a large percentage of the media” – is “the enemy of the people.”

The president’s comments were in response to a statement made by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who said earlier on Thursday that the news media is “not the enemy” – while expressing sympathy with those who took issue with misleading or inaccurate reporting.

“They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people!” Trump tweeted.

They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Trump has been on a crusade against “fake news” since before he took office, going so far as to refuse questions from journalists and news outlets that he takes issue with. In a recent and notable example, the US leader singled out NBC, which he called “possibly worse than CNN,” and denied CNN correspondent Jim Acosta a question during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The president’s supporters have joined in on the “fake news media” bashing, chanting “CNN sucks!” as Acosta attempted a live shot from a Trump rally in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday.