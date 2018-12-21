Fake News: Media, Neo-Cons Claim Troops Are Unhappy to be Leaving Syria

The mainstream media and neo-cons are circulating the narrative that U.S. troops are furious about leaving Syria, when in reality anecdotal evidence suggests the opposite to be true.

On Wednesday, President Trump partly fulfilled his campaign promise to bring the troops home by dropping the bombshell announcement that America would be pulling out of Syria, sending shockwaves through the deep state and the national security establishment.

The announcement set off a wave of temper tantrums from the establishment media, anti-Trump leftists (who suddenly love war just because Trump is against it) and the usual suspect neo-cons who are upset that America is rolling back yet another disastrous foreign intervention.

Trump has also initiated a major drawdown of forces in Afghanistan which will see around 7,000 troops return home over the coming weeks.

NBC’s Richard Engel set the tone of the establishment’s response when he tweeted, “A sr military official told me US special forces troops distraught, upset, morally disturbed by having to tell their kurdish allies in Syria that, because of orders, their promises of defense won’t be kept.”

Neo-con radio host Erick Erickson even suggested that the military should be considering a “coup” to take down Trump and that soldiers were “raising hell” about leaving Syria.

“If we lived in a lesser country than our great nation, today is the day we really would be talking about a military coup. Soldiers down to the enlisted ranks are raising hell about the President’s Syria decision,” he tweeted.

Quite what the downside is of leaving a war-torn hellhole and returning to your loving family just in time for Christmas remains unclear.

Indeed, scores of Twitter users responded to both tweets by asserting that the soldiers are in fact delighted to be coming home.

The responses to Erickson’s tweet were particularly vehement.

“I have several family members on active duty. Not one of them is upset about withdrawing from Syria. And they are looking forward to not being redeployed to Afghanistan,” remarked Sally West.

“I did 8 years in the military. Not a single friend I have in the military or served with wants us still in Syria,” commented another Twitter user.

“Having spent the last 37 years in the military, 22 years active duty and 15 years as a civilian employee, soldiers are happy to be leaving,” said Bob Buschell.

“Having a Cousin in Afghanistan I can tell you that our troops are sick and tired of being over there fighting for absolutely nothing.. Let them fight for their own countries,” added another user.

“I’m a multi-tour veteran from 1/1 Special Forces Group (18C). The Middle East *is* a gigantic goatrope and a self-licking fiscal appropriations ice cream cone,” said one vet.

“Hmm, not the kid that just came home from Syria that I spoke with at the gym two days ago. He’s quite glad to be home!” said another user.

“I’m a veteran. I know many still stationed over there. They dont think this,” added another user.

“Several SpecOps and Team guys i know say otherwise,” another user responded.

“The soldiers I have talked to would rather be posted on our south border than the Middle East,” remarked another user.

Just as many soldiers asserted that they didn’t wish to be Al-Qaeda’s air force during the Obama years, the dominant feeling judging by these responses is that the troops are more than happy to be coming home for Christmas.

