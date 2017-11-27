Fake News: Melania Trump Debunks Claim She Didn’t Want First Lady Role

Melania Trump refuted allegations made in a Vanity Fair article Monday which claimed she did not want to be First Lady “come hell or high water.”

A spokesperson for Melania told CNN that the assertions reportedly made by an anonymous source were incorrect and fabricated.

. @FLOTUS spokeswoman responds to me re @VanityFair @Sarahlellison piece reporting “come hell or high water” Melania Trump didn’t want to become First Lady: pic.twitter.com/9PUR310QF5 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 27, 2017

In a Vanity Fair article published Sunday, an anonymous person supposedly close to the Trumps stated the First Lady did not want the position.

“This isn’t something she wanted and it isn’t something he ever thought he’d win,” the unnamed person allegedly stated. “She didn’t want this come hell or high water. I don’t think she thought it was going to happen.”

In the same article, Trump confidante and former campaign manager Roger Stone attempted to correct the record claiming the allegations were false and that it was Melania who persuaded Trump to run for office.

“She was very clearly the one who said, ‘Either run or don’t run,’ ” Stone told Vanity Fair. “‘Your friends are tired of this striptease. Every four years you talk about it.’”

