Fake News: Melania Trump Debunks Claim She Didn’t Want First Lady Role

Image Credits: Marc Nozell.

Melania Trump refuted allegations made in a Vanity Fair article Monday which claimed she did not want to be First Lady “come hell or high water.”

A spokesperson for Melania told CNN that the assertions reportedly made by an anonymous source were incorrect and fabricated.

“Once again part of the liberal media, this time Vanity Fair, has written a story riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions. As a magazine tailored to women it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as First Lady as a supportive wife and mother,” the Trump spokesperson stated.

In a Vanity Fair article published Sunday, an anonymous person supposedly close to the Trumps stated the First Lady did not want the position.

“This isn’t something she wanted and it isn’t something he ever thought he’d win,” the unnamed person allegedly stated. “She didn’t want this come hell or high water. I don’t think she thought it was going to happen.”

In the same article, Trump confidante and former campaign manager Roger Stone attempted to correct the record claiming the allegations were false and that it was Melania who persuaded Trump to run for office.

“She was very clearly the one who said, ‘Either run or don’t run,’ ” Stone told Vanity Fair. “‘Your friends are tired of this striptease. Every four years you talk about it.’”

