FAKE NEWS: MSM Runs With Lie That Trump Didn't Read Memo Because It Was 'Too Lengthy'

An incorrect White House pool report prompted outlets to falsely report that Chief of Staff John Kelly told reporters that President Donald Trump had not read a 10-page memo because it was ‘too lengthy.’

According to a Tuesday pool report from the Dallas Morning News‘ Todd Gillman, “Kelly talked briefly to a few poolers and said Trump hasn’t yet read the Democrats’ memo but will be briefed on it later today. ‘No no. It is quite lengthy.'”

The quote went viral when repeated by reporters on social media, earning write-ups in liberal outlets like ThinkProgress. Many critics zeroed in on the fact that the “lengthy” report was only 10 pages.

Read more


Related Articles

California Bakery Can Refuse Wedding Cake For Same Sex Couple, Judge Says

California Bakery Can Refuse Wedding Cake For Same Sex Couple, Judge Says

Government
Comments
Eric Holder Is Considering A Presidential Run In 2020

Eric Holder Is Considering A Presidential Run In 2020

Government
Comments

Pelosi threatens to oppose budget deal without immigration

Government
Comments

McCaul Urges Release of Classified Material that Made Up Basis of GOP Memo

Government
Comments

Congressional Candidate In California Exposes Democrat Corruption

Government
Comments

Comments