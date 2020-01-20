Fake News: NBC Claims 2nd Amendment Attendees Reciting Pledge of Allegiance Actually Chanting 'We Will Not Comply'

Image Credits: @gabegutierrez/Twitter.

An NBC News reporter falsely claimed that a group of 2nd Amendment rally attendees in Richmond, Virginia were chanting “We will not comply,” but in reality they were reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez tweeted a short clip of patriots at the rally reciting the Pledge, but captioned that they were chanting “We will not comply.”

No chants of “we will not comply” can be heard in the clip.

Prominent conservatives on Twitter lambasted the fake news reporter for trying to portray the attendees as angry and unruly.

“NBC News reporters in Virginia seem emotionally invested in lying to mischaracterize the law-abiding citizens rallying in Richmond today,” tweeted writer Erick Erickson. “One called it a white nationalist rally. Another tweeted video of the pledge of allegiance claiming it was people chanting ‘we won’t comply.'”

Erickson is referring to NBC report Ben Collins, who claimed Sunday that the 2nd Amendment rally was organized by “white supremacists,” essentially dog-whistling for Antifa to use violence against attendees.

