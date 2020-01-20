Fake News: NBC Claims 2nd Amendment Attendees Reciting Pledge of Allegiance Actually Chanting 'We Will Not Comply'

An NBC News reporter falsely claimed that a group of 2nd Amendment rally attendees in Richmond, Virginia were chanting “We will not comply,” but in reality they were reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez tweeted a short clip of patriots at the rally reciting the Pledge, but captioned that they were chanting “We will not comply.”

Chants of “we will not comply” from gun rights protesters in Richmond. pic.twitter.com/BjEfniwMKP — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) January 20, 2020

No chants of “we will not comply” can be heard in the clip.

Prominent conservatives on Twitter lambasted the fake news reporter for trying to portray the attendees as angry and unruly.

It’s the Pledge of Allegiance. Give me a break. I know that you media types have likely never heard of it but stop this crap already. https://t.co/oxXwN8Cpck — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 20, 2020

Crowd recites the Pledge of Allegiance. NBC reporter tweets: "Chants of “we will not comply” from gun rights protesters in Richmond." https://t.co/1l70k83ug8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 20, 2020

It’s the Pledge of Allegiance https://t.co/aWl9sb0bkg — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 20, 2020

This is literally the Pledge of Allegiance. How are you a reporter? — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) January 20, 2020

To normal ears this may sound like The Pledge of Allegiance, but sound waves travel differently when trying to penetrate the bubble most journalists reside inside of, so I can understand why it sounds like “we will not comply” to him. It’s basic science, you guys. https://t.co/VpIBqTt58i — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) January 20, 2020

“NBC News reporters in Virginia seem emotionally invested in lying to mischaracterize the law-abiding citizens rallying in Richmond today,” tweeted writer Erick Erickson. “One called it a white nationalist rally. Another tweeted video of the pledge of allegiance claiming it was people chanting ‘we won’t comply.'”

NBC News reporters in Virginia seem emotionally invested in lying to mischaracterize the law-abiding citizens rallying in Richmond today. One called it a white nationalist rally. Another tweeted video of the pledge of allegiance claiming it was people chanting "we won't comply" — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 20, 2020

Erickson is referring to NBC report Ben Collins, who claimed Sunday that the 2nd Amendment rally was organized by “white supremacists,” essentially dog-whistling for Antifa to use violence against attendees.

Understand the layered framing strategy here Many Antifa accounts closely follow this fake news reporter, who is now signaling to them that all attendees at the Virginia 2A rally tomorrow are neo-Nazis Then he stipulates that any reporter who says otherwise is a propagandist pic.twitter.com/YGp5fu6dQI — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 19, 2020

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Alex Jones is at the Virginia state capitol and exposing the absurd rules that are now in place after Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam declared a state of emergency.

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!