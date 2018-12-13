Fake News: NBC Claims Trump Is Telling Aides He's Worried About Impeachment

NBC News has published a report claiming that President Trump is telling those close to him that he is worried about a push toward impeachment by Democrats.

According to the report, “he has told people close to him in recent days that he is alarmed by the prospect, according to multiple sources.”

The sources are, of course, anonymous.

The report states:

“Trump’s fear about the possibility has escalated as the consequences of federal investigations involving his associates and Democratic control of the House sink in, the sources said.”

“His allies believe maintaining the support of establishment Republicans he bucked to win election is now critical to saving his presidency.” the report also claims.

Earlier this week, Trump told Reuters that he was not concerned about such matters, and described the topic as “peanut stuff.”

“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” Trump told Reuters in an interview from the Oval Office.

“I’m not concerned, no. I think that the people would revolt if that happened,” Trump added.

In a further tweetstorm this morning, Trump commented on Michael Cohen being sentenced to 3 years in prison, noting “I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law.”

I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called “advice of counsel,” and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid. Despite that many campaign finance lawyers have strongly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

….stated that I did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, if they even apply, because this was not campaign finance. Cohen was guilty on many charges unrelated to me, but he plead to two campaign charges which were not criminal and of which he probably was not… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

….guilty even on a civil basis. Those charges were just agreed to by him in order to embarrass the president and get a much reduced prison sentence, which he did-including the fact that his family was temporarily let off the hook. As a lawyer, Michael has great liability to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

MSNBC programming is also now pushing the talking point that it would be unpatriotic for Democrats not to peruse impeachment:

In an additional broadcast, talking heads pondered whether Trump can still be considered a “democratically elected” president.