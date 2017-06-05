Fake News: NBC Issues Correction After Falsely Claiming Putin ‘Does Not Deny’ Having Compromising Info on Trump

NBC News was forced to issue a correction on Sunday evening after spinning its newest talent Megyn Kelly’s interview to falsely claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not deny having compromising information” on President Donald Trump.

To promote the debut of Kelly’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” program, NBC News tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE: Putin does not deny having compromising information on President Trump in interview with @megynkelly.”

CNBC, NBC’s sister station, did not send out fake news, linking to the same story after tweeting, “Russia’s Putin denies having compromising information on Trump.”

A matter of interpretation?

NBC-Putin does NOT deny having compromising info on Trump

Reuters-Putin denies having compromising info n Trump pic.twitter.com/9PAOn16b67 — Keri Douglas (@keridouglas) June 4, 2017

CORRECTION: Putin denies having compromising information about President Trump, calls it nonsense https://t.co/QU5x6XhXRY pic.twitter.com/BAtFzk2KYd — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 5, 2017

Russia's Putin denies having compromising information on Trump https://t.co/orHEuaBLGU — CNBC (@CNBC) June 4, 2017

Putin denies having compromising information on Trump https://t.co/0bYmKnEDno — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 4, 2017

Reuters also reported on the interview and tweeted, “Putin denies having compromising information on Trump.”

In the article NBC News tweeted, Putin is quoted as saying “this is just another load of nonsense” after Kelly asked whether he had “something damaging on our president,” in reference to the discredited BuzzFeed “Trump dossier.”

