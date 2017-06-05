Fake News: NBC Issues Correction After Falsely Claiming Putin ‘Does Not Deny’ Having Compromising Info on Trump

NBC News was forced to issue a correction on Sunday evening after spinning its newest talent Megyn Kelly’s interview to falsely claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not deny having compromising information” on President Donald Trump.

To promote the debut of Kelly’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” program, NBC News tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE: Putin does not deny having compromising information on President Trump in interview with @megynkelly.”

CNBC, NBC’s sister station, did not send out fake news, linking to the same story after tweeting, “Russia’s Putin denies having compromising information on Trump.”

Reuters also reported on the interview and tweeted, “Putin denies having compromising information on Trump.”

In the article NBC News tweeted, Putin is quoted as saying “this is just another load of nonsense” after Kelly asked whether he had “something damaging on our president,” in reference to the discredited BuzzFeed “Trump dossier.”

Read more.


Related Articles

Massachusetts Judge Allows Right-to-die Lawsuit to Move Forward

Massachusetts Judge Allows Right-to-die Lawsuit to Move Forward

U.S. News
Comments
Rand Paul: ALL Leakers Need To Be Weeded Out

Rand Paul: ALL Leakers Need To Be Weeded Out

U.S. News
Comments

Nikki Haley warns US may pull out of UN Human Rights Council over ‘anti-Israel bias’

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary: Way to Stop Terrorism is to “Understand” Other Cultures & Their Food

U.S. News
Comments

Jailed NSA Leaker Reality Winner: ‘Being White is Terrorism’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments