'FAKE NEWS': Pence team denies anonymous op-ed author claim about 25th Amendment

Image Credits: Tom Brenner/Getty Images.

A spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence denied a claim in the upcoming anonymous tell-all book that he considered supporting the use of the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

“FAKE NEWS,” Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman tweeted Wednesday evening.

Excerpts from The Warning, written by the anonymous Trump administration official who authored a “resistance” op-ed last year, were reported by the Huffington Post.

High-level White House aides did a tally of Cabinet members they thought would be willing to sign a letter to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment declaring the president unfit to perform his duties. They believed Pence would be in favor of using the 25th Amendment if a majority of the Cabinet agreed to it.

A majority of the Cabinet and the vice president himself would have to sign off on the letter before it got sent to Congress. This would grant Pence the role of acting president.

But the 25th Amendment idea never reached a tangible stage.

