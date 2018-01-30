FAKE NEWS: Public Broadcaster Admits To Increasing Booing Sounds During Trump Davos Speech

German public broadcaster ARD has been blasted after admitting it “boosted” the sound of booing at the speech given by U.S. President Donald Trump late last week.

President Trump gave his speech at Davos on Thursday, again delivering sharp criticism to the mainstream media. He stated: “it wasn’t until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious, and how fake the press can be.”

ARD released a clip of the speech on the Twitter account for its popular news programme “Tagesschau” in which distinct boos could be heard directly after the President’s comments. A short time later the programme admitted it had booted the volume of the audio in order to showcase the booing. The show has since been accused of “manipulation”, Stern reports.

Those behind the programme wrote on Twitter, “We did actually make the sound a little louder at the end so that you can hear the booing. Only in this way can we reflect what our correspondents have reported.”

Read more


Related Articles

The UK’s Mass Surveillance Powers have been Ruled Illegal

The UK’s Mass Surveillance Powers have been Ruled Illegal

World News
Comments
Pro-Sovereignty Populists on Course to Dominate European 2018 Elections

Pro-Sovereignty Populists on Course to Dominate European 2018 Elections

World News
Comments

Stockholm truck attacker wanted to ‘run over unbelievers’: prosecutors

World News
Comments

FBI: RT Founder Beat Himself To Death

World News
Comments

Australian PM: Trump’s Leadership, Economic Policies Benefitting The World

World News
Comments

Comments