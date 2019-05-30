Fake News: Trump, Navy, Pentagon All Deny Claim That USS John S. McCain Was Ordered Hidden

With another day, another round of leftists are losing their shit over something that the President didn’t actually do, as claims have surfaced that the White House ordered the Navy to cover up the name of the USS John S. McCain for Trump’s recent visit to forces anchored off Japan.

The claim originated from the eponymous ‘anonymous White House sources’ in a Wall Street Journal article. The piece claimed that an email dated May 15 to Navy and Air Force officials, outlined plans for the president’s arrival and included instructions stating “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight.”

The White House wanted the U.S. Navy to move "out of sight" a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain before Trump’s visit to Japan last week https://t.co/nmoHXyU07z — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 29, 2019

The story was quickly picked up by the New York Times, which further claimed that Navy personnel assigned to the USS John S. McCain were not invited to Trump’s rally on the nearby USS Wasp, and that at least of few of the ship’s sailors wearing its patch were blocked from entering the rally.

CNBC ‘obtained’ and published the email without the ‘to’ and ‘from’ parts. The text also refers to the ship by the incorrect name (It was named after the late senator’s father and grandfather, who were both US Navy admirals):

Two sources confirm to @CNBC that this is the email showing coordinated efforts to put the USS John McCain “out of sight.” The Pentagon maintains that Acting Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan was unaware of such plans. (H/T @RyanRuggiero) pic.twitter.com/adaZKtp1oE — Amanda Macias (@amanda_m_macias) May 30, 2019

President Trump immediately noted that he had no knowledge of any efforts to conceal the ship:

I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan. Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women – what a spectacular job they do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

The Pentagon also denied any knowledge that requests were made to conceal the McCain.

The Navy also denied the claims:

The name of USS John S. McCain was not obscured during the POTUS visit to Yokosuka on Memorial Day. The Navy is proud of that ship, its crew, its namesake and its heritage. — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) May 30, 2019

Some super sleuth basement dwellers did extensive ‘research’ however and noted that the photograph of the ship included with the WSJ article shows it covered with a tarp.

However, this was quickly shot down by the Navy, which notes it is an older photograph.

That photo is not from the day of the POTUS visit (Monday in Japan, Sunday in US), as the WSJ report itself mentions. — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) May 30, 2019

Ah.

But the Navy hasn’t used this Twitter account for 5 years… so that means… it’a all a conspiracy, or something:

To be fair, spinning back up a Twitter account that last tweeted half a decade ago doesn't exactly instill confidence in that claim. — Bryce Dubee (@Dubeeous) May 30, 2019

No.

Fair enough. I have only been in this job less than a week. This is not how I had planned to reactivate the CHINFO twitter account… — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) May 30, 2019

The Navy Chief of Information, Rear Admiral Charles Brown, did in fact start on the job less than a week ago according to his bio that was updated on May 23. Brown has served as a public affairs officer for over 20 years for several naval fleets.

But…but… uh uh uh…orange man bad:

How do you account for all the other confirmations from the military and White House saying the request was given from the WH? — ChillJustChill (@JasonColesPDX) May 30, 2019

No.

There were NO confirmations, you fell for #FakeNews and apparently believe whatever the media spoon feeds you. — Leo Daniels Ent.🌎 (@LeoRules1) May 30, 2019

In addition, a Navy serviceman noted “I served on the McCain for 2 years. This ship is currently undergoing maintenance, which is why there’s scaffolding and protective sheets around it. Also, the ship is named after Senator McCain’s *father*. This is 100% Fake News.”

"Fortune favors the brave." pic.twitter.com/FcEnx575MA — Children Of The Dust (@Me2S3M) May 30, 2019

Leftists simply will not let up, however. The Washington Post doubled down on the dubious story, and a parade of Trump haters declared that it was disgusting, deranged, vindictive, disgraceful… etc etc

Give it 24 hours and watch these tweets mysteriously disappear when it is confirmed to be 100 percent fake news.