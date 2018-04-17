Washington Post & NY Times Win Pulitzer Prize For FAKE NEWS

Because they are just as fake as each other, and one was not able to out-fake the other with their Russia/Trump conspiracy theories, Washington Post and The New York Times have shared a Pulitzer prize.

That is correct, in what seems more like a participation trophy for attempting to do journalism, the newspapers were both literally given an award for reporting something that doesn’t exist.

After one year of investigations into the matter, no evidence has come to light that there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Not one shred.

Nevertheless, the Post and The Times were just ecstatic to announce their joint prize:

The New York Times shares the Pulitzer in National Reporting with The @WashingtonPost for coverage that unearthed possible ties between Russia and President Trump’s inner circle https://t.co/l4rodIjHy3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 16, 2018

Read our Pulitzer-prize winning coverage of Russian meddling in the 2016 election https://t.co/LaqsQIg3qk — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 17, 2018

The Washington Post wins 2 Pulitzer Prizes for reporting on Russian interference and the Senate race in Alabama https://t.co/4hlgYQRPia — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 16, 2018

Media now celebrating winning Pulitzer’s for reporting on things they can’t prove happened.

Bravo, journalism 2018 https://t.co/3PzZ4asFC8 — Crash Killing Animal (@Boognish12) April 16, 2018

The Washington post literally made up fake stories about Russian interference:

Washington Post wins Pulitzer for its reporting on 'Russian interference' despite publishing a completely fake story about Russia interfering with the US electrical grid. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/u2IeXvozYT — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 16, 2018

Who cares? Give them an award.

The Washington Post posted a joke by GOP Congressman Kevin McCarthy that Trump was being paid by Putin, and attempted to suggest it was true.

This was an attempt at humor gone wrong. No surprise @WashingtonPost tried to contort this into breaking news. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 17, 2017

Who cares? Give them an award.

The Post also reported that former FBI Director James Comey sought more resources for his Russia probe just days before he was fired by President Trump.

Also FAKE NEWS, according to the DOJ.

DOJ is pushing back hard- they say any reporting that Comey asked Rosenstein for more resources is "completely false" -now working Sen Intel https://t.co/VzcRqRxRpQ — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 10, 2017

Who cares? Give them an award.

Citing an ‘anonymous source’, The Washington Post reported that “Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein threatened to resign after the narrative emerging from the White House on Tuesday evening cast him as a prime mover of the decision to fire Comey.”

Also FAKE NEWS.

Who cares? Give them an award.

And today, the Post had the gall to publish a piece suggesting that “Trump’s ‘fake news’ mantra becomes an effective weapon — against America”.

Who cares? Give them an award.

The reaction from Twitter was brutal:

If you needed a reminder of how much of a joke the Pulitzer Prize is, here you go https://t.co/6wsZykeIyP — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 16, 2018

Good Lord. “Coverage that unearthed possible ties..” but still not proven after a year of investigation. Ridiculous. #FakeNews #Pulitzer https://t.co/LTlhQNEoUW — Kevin Corrigan (@kcluva) April 16, 2018

For 'possible ties',… an award in search of a story. https://t.co/KpRLv9zgZC — Sasha Dix (@SashaDix) April 16, 2018

"Possible ties" is the bar to win a Pulitzer https://t.co/PUDPhIDfep — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 16, 2018

@nytimes Wow that's something! "Unearthed possible ties", such a high standard to attain. Quite possibly a spectacular achievement. https://t.co/SROWg4KbmJ — Polarice1984 (@polarice1984) April 16, 2018

A Pulitzer for unearthing “possible” ties… !!! Journalism prize for speculation. #Bullitzer more like https://t.co/v1mrzcBJrw — Dinos (@SitDownDino) April 16, 2018

Has #Journalism officially jumped the Shark? A #PulitzerPrize for a story about “possible” events? https://t.co/ckSOHYng0Z — Mark E Greene (@MarkEGreene) April 16, 2018

If your coverage is so great, why is it still "POSSIBLE ties"? https://t.co/a9cRbPrBPK — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 16, 2018

After all these years of articles on "possible" alien abductions, the National Enquirer has truly been robbed. #PulitzerPrize https://t.co/Gi7Yx8Siio — JB (@JRBachman) April 16, 2018

So Pulitzer has an award for fiction now? https://t.co/e83VXH92O7 — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) April 16, 2018

Pulitzer is giving out participation trophies. https://t.co/tpPr8oBu7T — T (@ConStrong66) April 16, 2018

They literally got an award for pointing out something that might be true. J O U R N A L I S M. https://t.co/iWQm7O6fQf — Ben (@Bensplainer) April 16, 2018

Who knew you could win a Pulitzer on “possible” facts. Wow. Pretty much gave the thumbs up for acceptance of propaganda! https://t.co/PjJ0B1sBbm — Kellyring (@Kellyring) April 16, 2018

So fake news won the Pulitzer this year? Unreal. There are so many solid journalists out there on important beats who do real reporting and don't get the recognize they deserve, yet "Trump-Russia" spoon-fed nonsense wins the Pulitzer. https://t.co/nVeVIYZqgW — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 16, 2018

Good grief. Whatever happened to the Pulitzer Prize? How can you have an award for 'investigative journalism' that actually finds out the square root of sod all? Or is it an award for 'best politically-driven smear campaign'? https://t.co/rNqmGz53y1 — mark conway (@1markconway) April 16, 2018

once again proving that the Pulitzer Prizes have become liberal grandstanding. https://t.co/RIxlriWmiT — Corinne Weaver (@descarteslover) April 16, 2018

Unearthed my rear… Both of these propaganda rags were leaked all the info they published, true or false… Really!?! #TwilightZone https://t.co/yBSvtrBPIS — Deplorable Бутс made for #MAGA (@StillUSA1st) April 16, 2018