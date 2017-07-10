Fake News Would Hail 'Chelsea for Pres!': Trump Defends Ivanka G20 Sit-in

President Donald Trump defended his decision Monday to allow First Daughter Ivanka to sit in briefly for him during a G20 meeting.

“When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!” Trump said.

“If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!” the president added.

On Saturday the establishment media erupted with the latest Trump “scandal” claiming Ivanka was fulfilling “head of state duties,” as many asserted Trump was too tired or otherwise unwilling, while others viewed the sit-in as the ultimate sign of a monarchy, or familial entitlement.

Ivanka Trump was briefly deputized to take her dad's seat and perform head of state duties at G20, via @abbydphillip https://t.co/QNTA1pTpyY — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 8, 2017

Merkel later told reporters it was standard for each delegation to select their representatives, and that it was appropriate for Ivanka to sit-in.

“The delegations themselves decide, should the president not be present for a meeting, who will then take over and sit in the chair,” Merkel said at a press conference, according to Bloomberg.

“Ivanka Trump was part and parcel of the American delegation, so that is something that other delegations also do. It’s very well known that she works at the White House and is also engaged in certain initiatives.”

On Monday, Chelsea Clinton also responded to Trump’s tweet, asking whether Trump was the one “giving our country away?”