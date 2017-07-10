Fake News Would Hail 'Chelsea for Pres!': Trump Defends Ivanka G20 Sit-in

Image Credits: Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump defended his decision Monday to allow First Daughter Ivanka to sit in briefly for him during a G20 meeting.

Responding to mainstream criticism over the move, Trump tweeted that even German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed it’s “very standard” to have someone hold his seat, and claimed the “fake news” media would have responded differently if former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton would have done the same.

“When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!” Trump said.

“If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!” the president added.

On Saturday the establishment media erupted with the latest Trump “scandal” claiming Ivanka was fulfilling “head of state duties,” as many asserted Trump was too tired or otherwise unwilling, while others viewed the sit-in as the ultimate sign of a monarchy, or familial entitlement.

Merkel later told reporters it was standard for each delegation to select their representatives, and that it was appropriate for Ivanka to sit-in.

“The delegations themselves decide, should the president not be present for a meeting, who will then take over and sit in the chair,” Merkel said at a press conference, according to Bloomberg.

“Ivanka Trump was part and parcel of the American delegation, so that is something that other delegations also do. It’s very well known that she works at the White House and is also engaged in certain initiatives.”

On Monday, Chelsea Clinton also responded to Trump’s tweet, asking whether Trump was the one “giving our country away?”


Related Articles

Ohio Poised To Allow Concealed-Carry In Gun Free Zones

Ohio Poised To Allow Concealed-Carry In Gun Free Zones

U.S. News
Comments
YOU’RE FIRED! Trump’s VA Terminates 500, Suspends 200 For Misconduct

YOU’RE FIRED! Trump’s VA Terminates 500, Suspends 200 For Misconduct

U.S. News
Comments

“Aren’t you embarrassed?”: Conway Takes On CNN’s Fake News In Marathon Interview

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Silent on Claims it Hired ‘Al-Qaeda Correspondent’

U.S. News
Comments

Mo Brooks in Senate Ad: Fund President Trump’s Border Wall or Face Government Shutdown

U.S. News
Comments

Comments