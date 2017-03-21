In a chart created by the American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) circulating social media, Infowars is categorized as “pure garbage,” “ideologically driven” and “poor reporting”.

However, a quick internet search of ACSH reveals they are pro-industry apologists who defend fracking, BPA in plastics and pesticides in our food supply.

Not surprising, their funding comes from the who’s-who of energy, agriculture, processed food, pharmaceutical and tobacco corporations including Monsanto, McDonalds, Coca-Cola and Phillip Morris International.

The big irony here is that Infowars reporter Millie Weaver uses both journalism and science to not only disprove ACSH’s claims about Infowars, but to reveal that one of their main advisors served time in a federal prison camp for fraud before being hired by ACSH.