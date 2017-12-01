Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Fake Trump Prank Call Fools Dumb Liberal
Blatant prank tricks anti-Trumper
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
December 1, 2017
Comments
Silly liberals have been fooled lately by this hilariously stupid Trump prank call.
Related Articles
Flynn Charged For Lesser Crime While Clinton Remains Free
Hot News
Comments
Three Vice employees fired amid probe into sexual harassment
Hot News
Comments
Video: Hillary Clinton Caught w/o Makeup
Hot News
Comments
College Liberals Stalk And Harrass Conservative Students
Hot News
Comments
Student op-ed calls white people ‘an abomination’
Hot News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.