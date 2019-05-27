Fake Trump Quote Goes Viral After Left-Wing Journos Mindlessly Retweet

You’d think they would have learned after the Covington fiasco…

Author and columnist Ian Bremmer fabricated a quote on Sunday morning, claiming that during his trip to Japan, President Trump said “Kim Jong Un is smarter and would make a better President than Sleepy Joe Biden.”

This Ian Bremmer guy made a quote up. He pulled something out of his ass, and alleged Trump said it. pic.twitter.com/MpmNSELEdA — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 26, 2019

The tweet immediately went viral, after it was retweeted by a spate of left wing journalists, politicians and pundits eager to disparage the President.

When Bremmer was challenged three hours after the tweet, he simply said “It’s plausible,” before deleting the fake quote. By that time, however, it was too late – as the anti-Trump media breathlessly propelled it around the internet.

CNN’s Ana Navarro and MSNBC guest Fernand R. Amaldi both spread the fake quote far and wide, with Navarro’s tweet generating at least 13,000 likes and 4,200 retweets.

Frequent MSNBC guest Fernand R. Amandi, who often appears on Joy Reid's show, pushed the fabricated quote pic.twitter.com/CQIRiJpN2h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019

Several Clinton campaign staffers promoted it, along with vocal anti-Trump Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu.

Multiple people who worked on Hillary Clinton's failed 2016 campaign pushed the quote pic.twitter.com/Aw2J60BJoW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019

Dear @tedlieu: Using Twitter to spread this misleading and FALSE quote of @realDonaldTrump is WEAK & COWARDLY (but I'm saying this in a calm way). I'm glad you "womaned up" & deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/puryuslPNL — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 26, 2019

Who cast a skeptical eye on the quote? None other than the Daily Mail’s David Martosko and pollster Frank Luntz.

why? he did good. he pointed out how all the fake news journalists are just going to blindly share it without fact checking — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 26, 2019

On Saturday, Trump called former Vice President Joe Biden a “low IQ individual.” He also downplayed North Korea’s recent short-range ballistic missile tests, contradicting national security adviser John Bolton and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who said it violated UN resolutions.