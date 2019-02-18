FakeHateCrimes.org Goes Down after Smollett Scandal

The website www.FakeHateCrimes.org was not accessible in the immediate aftermath of actor Jussie Smollett’s controversy.

The crime stat-tracking site displayed an error message to web users Monday, just as Smollett’s scandal was added as #348 and #349 on the fake hate crimes list.

Gab, a free speech social media platform, shared a link to the site’s archive on Twitter.

It’s unknown whether malicious actors are responsible for taking down the site, or if it’s been bogged down by traffic from users attempting to read about the latest hoax.

Over the weekend, Smollett’s scandal unraveled as two Nigerian men arrested in connection to the crime claimed to have been hired by the Empire actor in order to stage the attack.

Smollett through his lawyer has denied he knows the two men and continues to assert his innocence.