FakeNews 101: Media Claims Nationals Player Dodged Trump Handshake

Rudy Gersten, a reporter for The Washington Post, tweeted out a video edited to make it look like Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg intentionally eluded President Trump’s handshake.
“Strasburg left Trump hanging,” Gersten falsely wrote, adding a laughing emoji.
Strasburg left Trump hanging. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LFNQTpCs89
— Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) November 4, 2019
Strasburg retweeted the video with the hashtag #FakeNews.
#FakeNews https://t.co/ovDuHyRUTb
— Stephen Strasburg (@stras37) November 4, 2019
“Strasburg tweets for first time in nearly 2 years, and it’s just to call my tweet #FakeNews,” Gersten responded in a now-deleted-tweet.
Check out the deceptively edited clip followed by the video with full context, proving the handshake did take place:
Here's the video from @DCBarno claiming Strasburg left Trump "hanging" vs. reality.@stras37 himself has already called #FakeNews. pic.twitter.com/vMonsKSp95
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 5, 2019
In addition to the handshake hoax, Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki busted out a “Make America Great Again” hat during the ceremony and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman presented Trump with a custom Nationals jersey.
“Thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world,” Zimmerman said.
Liberals on the internet were duped by the edited clip and many blue check mark users spread the disinformation along with smug comments:
I took the Strasburg/Trump video from @DCBarno and added play-by-play pic.twitter.com/LFXGcSRfQA
— David Blaustein (@blaustein) November 4, 2019
Give Strasburg 10 years 400 million #Padres pic.twitter.com/CwcpdFIXZi
— Jim Russell (@JimRussellSD) November 4, 2019
The look on Trump's face when Stephen Strasburg walked away 😂pic.twitter.com/WDmKiwgvhu
— Kerry 😈 (@KerrrryC) November 4, 2019
Stephen Strasburg is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/aDT09jd1pj
— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) November 4, 2019
The Strasburg head nod is killing me pic.twitter.com/nAnLOJLpnU
— Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) November 4, 2019
Lol, Trump got no love from World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg today 😍pic.twitter.com/TLsG9UCi4O
— Eric Blanc (@_ericblanc) November 4, 2019
By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!