#FakeNews 101: Media Claims Nationals Player Dodged Trump Handshake

Rudy Gersten, a reporter for The Washington Post, tweeted out a video edited to make it look like Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg intentionally eluded President Trump’s handshake.

“Strasburg left Trump hanging,” Gersten falsely wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Strasburg retweeted the video with the hashtag #FakeNews.

“Strasburg tweets for first time in nearly 2 years, and it’s just to call my tweet #FakeNews,” Gersten responded in a now-deleted-tweet.

Check out the deceptively edited clip followed by the video with full context, proving the handshake did take place:

In addition to the handshake hoax, Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki busted out a “Make America Great Again” hat during the ceremony and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman presented Trump with a custom Nationals jersey.

“Thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world,” Zimmerman said.

Liberals on the internet were duped by the edited clip and many blue check mark users spread the disinformation along with smug comments:

