Fall Of The Deep State - 34-Hour LIVE Analysis: Release of the IG Report

The Deep State is in its death throes as President Trump continues beating the globalists at their own game.

With the much-anticipated Thursday release of the Inspector General’s report, justice may be soon forthcoming for the conspirators involved in the coup to overthrow our president.

Hailing the IG report release, Infowars is hosting a special 34-hour broadcast starting at 8AM CST on June 14 through the 15th at 6PM.

We’ll have special guest hosts and exclusive videos, and we’ll also take your calls during this interactive transmission.

Tell your friends and family to tune in to see what the Russia investigation was REALLY about.


