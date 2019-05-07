Fall of the West: Met Gala Highlights Decadence & Degradation of Society

The elite celebrated their bizarre decadence and lavish lifestyles during the 2019 Met Gala fashion benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, highlighting how divorced the Hollywood culture is from the rest of America.

The annual fundraising event, attended by everyone from rapper Cardi B and actor Jared Leto to Clinton aide Huma Abedin, showcased the left’s twisted psychology and their proclivity for corrupting art and fashion by sexualizing, gender-bending, and injecting occult themes into the event.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Several attendees showcased bizarre and occult wardrobe.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Many of the attendees donned gender-bending outfits in the name of LGBTQ rights or destroying “toxic masculinity”…or something.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

And of course, some outfits were just plain stupid or unsightly.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Seriously, why do these people like to carry their own severed heads?

Embed from Getty Images

As we’ve reported, the establishment uses the fashion industry as a vehicle for cultural ruination and moral decay in their bid for a New World Order.


