Fall of the West: Met Gala Highlights Decadence & Degradation of Society

The elite celebrated their bizarre decadence and lavish lifestyles during the 2019 Met Gala fashion benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, highlighting how divorced the Hollywood culture is from the rest of America.

The annual fundraising event, attended by everyone from rapper Cardi B and actor Jared Leto to Clinton aide Huma Abedin, showcased the left’s twisted psychology and their proclivity for corrupting art and fashion by sexualizing, gender-bending, and injecting occult themes into the event.

Several attendees showcased bizarre and occult wardrobe.

Many of the attendees donned gender-bending outfits in the name of LGBTQ rights or destroying “toxic masculinity”…or something.

What's with all the men wearing dresses at #MetGala? Never mind. I don't want to hear about the latest leftist trend celebritards are pushing. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 7, 2019

And of course, some outfits were just plain stupid or unsightly.

When Katy Perry wears a Moschino hamburger to the Met Gala after-party, it comes complete with crystal sesame seeds –> ✨https://t.co/OljuLE7xgj © Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue pic.twitter.com/RqRdrVe0sq — Vogue.fr (@VogueParis) May 7, 2019

Seriously, why do these people like to carry their own severed heads?

#metGala Jared Leto wears Gucci, with a head accessory that took 6 months to make, by Vogue pic.twitter.com/FJC7NTfLKL — (@mermaidmrym) May 7, 2019

As we’ve reported, the establishment uses the fashion industry as a vehicle for cultural ruination and moral decay in their bid for a New World Order.