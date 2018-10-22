False Flag? Bomb Detonated Outside Soros' Home - Infowars Live Coverage

According to the New York Times, an explosive device was found near globalist George Soros’ home in Westchester County, New York and was detonated by bomb squad technicians.
Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s GOP office in Bakersfield, California was vandalized after someone threw a boulder through an office weekend.
