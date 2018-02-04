False Flag Imminent? Eagles Owner, Coach Listed By Wikipedia As Killed At Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and head coach Doug Pederson were listed as killed at Super Bowl LII by Wikipedia.

The only problem: both coaches are alive and Super Bowl LII kickoff doesn’t start for a few hours.

Lurie’s Wikipedia page said he died February 4th, 2018 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He's not dead…but his Wiki page said he was…killed at Super Bowl tomorrow night.. pic.twitter.com/gPiZ5UTHGR — GeekRad (@RadGeekpartduex) February 4, 2018

Coach Pederson was also listed as killed February 4th, 2018 at the same location.

Patriots coach Ernie Adams was also listed as deceased as of February 4th, 2018.

And Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is also included as dead, and also at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The entries have since been corrected, but what’s going on?

Though anybody can edit a Wikipedia page, it’s nevertheless unusual, especially when the Super Bowl hasn’t even started.

In addition, an event like the Super Bowl is at higher risk for a false flag attack given the bombshell revelations from the recently declassified FISA memo which the Deep State is desperate to distract from, as suggested by intel insider Zach last week.

Interestingly, Minneapolis-based security firm EPG Security Group was fired by the NFL last week for “insufficient background checks” of its employees, and has since been replaced with security group G4S, who provided security for President Trump’s inauguration and the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Hopefully, these edits to Wikipedia will expose any such false flag plan and America can enjoy a false flag-free (and kneel-free) Sunday game.