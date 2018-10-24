'False Flag' or Unhinged Attack? Social Media Speculates Over Source of Bombs

On Wednesday, social media exploded with speculation that bombs sent to several high-profile Democrat operatives, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and George Soros, were staged false flag attacks.

While a suspect has not been named and there is no evidence to support the theories, several Twitter users are certain the bombs, including one mailed to media outlet CNN, are dirty Democrat tricks pulled off to sway public opinion ahead of the midterms.

Searches for the term “false flag” skyrocketed after news of the bombs Wednesday morning, according to Google Trends analytics.

The term “false flag” refers to instances in which an entity stages an attack against themselves in order to blame political adversaries.

The George Soros false flag is especially funny because US liberals are 1. dumb enough not to realize this was done by a leftist to affect the midterms and 2. crazy enough to actually consider Soros a philanthropist, not the ultra rich old greedy miser he is. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) October 23, 2018

False flag attacks have been common for centuries. Given any act of apparent political terrorism, journalists should always be asking:

Why these targets?

Why this timing?

Who really benefits?

Could this be yet another false flag? Not asking = incentivizing more false flags. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) October 24, 2018

These "Suspicious Package" stories are false flags, carefully planned for the midterms — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) October 24, 2018

Dems sending suspicious packages to THEMSELVES! Pathetic attempt at an October surprise! #FalseFlag #SecretService pic.twitter.com/p8RBrun2Vt — Sherri P (@sunsetflyers) October 24, 2018

#FalseFlag – Don’t be fooled people. These “assasination” attempts are being manufactured to make Trump supporters look radical right before the midterms https://t.co/TT7xJ3d5oj — Ricky Ritardo (@RickyRitty) October 24, 2018

This is nothing more than a "false flag" attack orchestrated by the mob left. They are getting desperate. — David Beauchamp (@Xpitboss) October 24, 2018

I'm calling it now…this is a false flag by the dems to get more dems to vote for them. If it isn't a false flag, I will be shocked. — G Trojaniak (@GeorgeTroj) October 24, 2018

These suspicious packages are a false flag event and it is so obvious. Watch CBS live they are already switching from reporting what happened to trying to "profile" who might have done this. Over the next few hours guaranteed-going to try to say it is Republicans/MAGA supporters. — Mr. Rose (@__lostboy__) October 24, 2018

Don’t be fooled, this bomb sent to #CNN is a #FalseFlag event orchestrated by CNN itself, conveniently timed just two weeks before the #Midterms just as the #MigrantCaravan is as well pic.twitter.com/BZoBGTlv14 — HesherVan (@heshervan) October 24, 2018

Meanwhile, others on Twitter concluded with certainty the attacks were definitely not false flags, but speculated right wing domestic terror or President Trump could be behind the attacks.

No! Trump IS directly responsible for the actions of "crazy" people when he stokes the fires of division in this Nation. Trump uses his mouth & twitter fingers as weapons of mass destruction to stir up strife. Arsonists can't start fires & act surprised when the building burns😡 https://t.co/GeENSHrs5Z — richwarrior (@richwarrior) October 24, 2018

If your first reaction to some evil person sending bombs to a variety of politicians on one side of the aisle is "FALSE FLAG," you are officially deranged. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 24, 2018

InfoWars is already calling it a false flag. Incidentally, various conspiracy theorists and QAnon types have been going wild for the past few days with "rumors" (i.e. a random internet post) that said Soros would stage a false flag attack on a Democratic rally. pic.twitter.com/2klvkLM3Y3 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 23, 2018

Trump's rhetoric is responsible for this right wing domestic terrorism. https://t.co/iabDhIZFhi — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) October 24, 2018

Get the fuck out of here! Trump is 100% responsible for the hate filled atmosphere in this country and the @GOP stands by and allows him to do it! He just said in his latest racist rally that George Soros funded the caravan in Mexico and now a bomb shows up at his house. — Anthony McNeil (@anthonymcneil09) October 24, 2018

Hold Trump Responsible #Resign Today!!! The Country will be Better!!!! Amen — Selena (@Selena49509969) October 24, 2018

On Twitter, President Trump agreed with sentiments expressed by Vice President Mike Pence, who condemned the attacks.

After several social media giants coordinated to de-platform Infowars in August, radio host Alex Jones predicted the banning of his website foreshadowed Democrat false flag attacks that would be pulled off ahead of the midterms, specifically forecasting an attack against CNN.

This is a developing story.

Alex Jones covers this live on the Wednesday, October 24 edition of the Alex Jones Show: