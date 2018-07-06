Famed Geologist Wrong on Stonehenge - Study

Image Credits: Qalinx, Flickr.

In 1923, famed British geologist Herbert Henry Thomas published a seminal study on Stonehenge, claiming to have found the precise spots where prehistoric people had quarried the stones.

There was just one problem with his analysis: It was wrong. And it has taken geologists about 80 years to get it right, a new study finds.

“At best, he [Thomas] was forgetful and sloppy, but at worst he was being deceptive,” said study co-researcher Rob Ixer, a geologist at the University of Leicester and an honorary senior research associate at the Institute of Archaeology at University College London, in England.

