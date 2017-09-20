Families Paying 3% Higher Premiums for Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance

Families are paying 3 percent higher premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Premiums now average about $18,764. This is the sixth year that premiums in this category have had modest increases.

Since 2012, these premiums increased by 19 percent. From 2007 to 2012, premiums had increased 30 percent. And from 2002 to 2007, premiums increased 51 percent.

Workers are also contributing more to their health plans now than their employers are. Since 2012, workers contributed an average share of 32 percent, compared with their employer’s share of 14 percent.

Read more