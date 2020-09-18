Family Accuses Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris of Trespassing, Staging Photo OP at Fire-Ravaged Home

A family from Auberry, California, was upset to see Democrat politicians Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris this week trampling over belongings at their home, most of which was destroyed in recent wildfires.

Spent time surveying a burn site with @GavinNewsom in an area that has been devastated by the recent wildfires in California. I’m incredibly grateful for the courage of our brave firefighters and those who have come near and far to help those fleeing the destruction. pic.twitter.com/EHSUPgkOsl — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2020

Climate change is real. pic.twitter.com/iy1uuRpyQr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2020

According to a Facebook post by Trampas Pattan, who identified the home as his parents’ by its distinct fireplace, Newsom and Harris used the private property for a photo op backdrop, while his family still hasn’t been allowed back to survey the damage.

“For the friends of mine that don’t recognize the fireplace in the background, that is what is left of my parents house!” Pattan pointed out Tuesday. “What has me really frustrated right now is the fact that these two politicians used my parents loss for a photo opportunity to push their political agenda!”

“For the record, my parents haven’t even been let back in yet themselves, to sort through what is left of their lives, but these two felt the need to go traipsing around my parents property without permission,” he added.

In a separate post, Patten’s sister Bailee said she was at a loss for words when she saw the photos, adding neither of the Democrat politicians have reached out to her family.

“When we saw those photos, it was – there aren’t words, because it’s like, we haven’t even seen our house. We haven’t seen our property. There is no house, we haven’t even seen our property,” Bailee stated.

“What you did do is take my families loss and parade it all over social media and news networks to push your agenda.”

During the photo op on Tuesday, Newsom used the destruction as a prop to claim “Climate change is real.”

