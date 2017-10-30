Family Guy Joked About Kevin Spacey Pedophilia in 2005

The popular animated series Family Guy joked in 2005 about Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey being attracted to children.

Spacey, who was accused Sunday of making sexual advances towards actor Anthony Rapp 30 years ago when Rapp was 14, is portrayed in the episode as kidnapping the show’s infant character Stewie.

Family Guy with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago… creepy. pic.twitter.com/bVbEOLlAwz — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 30, 2017

“Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement!” Stewie yells. “Help me!”

In an interview published by BuzzFeed Sunday, Rapp recalled an incident in which he claims an intoxicated Spacey took him to bed at a party in 1986.

“My memory was that I thought, Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,” Rapp said. Spacey, he recalled, “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk.” Rapp doesn’t remember Spacey saying anything to him. Instead, Rapp said, “He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.”

Rapp added that he believed Spacey was trying to “seduce” him and “get with me sexually.”

In a response posted to Twitter Sunday, Spacey apologized for the alleged behavior but denied remembering such an incident.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” Spacey wrote. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

The House of Cards actor also used the opportunity to come out as gay, stirring protest online as numerous media outlets focused on Spacey’s sexuality over Rapp’s allegations.

The story surrounding Spacey comes amid a flurry of other allegations that began to surface after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was accused by numerous actresses of rape and sexual harassment. Goonies star Corey Feldman, who claims to have been sexually molested during his time as a child actor, is also threatening to reveal the names of high-profile pedophiles within the entertainment industry.