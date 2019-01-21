Family Of Teen Falsely IDed As Covington Student Tells Of Harassment By Twitter Mob

The brother of a random young teen named Michael Hodge, who was wrongly identified as a student of Covington Catholic High School and doxed by hate-filled Twitter mobs, revealed Sunday how the Twitterati is working tirelessly to destroy the lives of his entire family.

On his personal Twitter account, Michael’s brother Andrew Hodge told the disturbing story of how a day which was supposed to be a celebration of their brother Alex getting married turned into a nightmare.

[Michael is pictured above right.]

“The zealots scream for the head of #MichaelHodge knowing that their will be zero consequences to them if anything happens to him.”

Truer words were never spoken.

Your brother’s goodness — and the goodness of the Covington Catholic students — is why they want to destroy you.


That is how they fill the emptiness of their souls.

The fake news media led this witch hunt — and they have no standards.

The fake news media is truly the enemy of the people.

HT: The Gateway Pundit


