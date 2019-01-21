Family Of Teen Falsely IDed As Covington Student Tells Of Harassment By Twitter Mob

The brother of a random young teen named Michael Hodge, who was wrongly identified as a student of Covington Catholic High School and doxed by hate-filled Twitter mobs, revealed Sunday how the Twitterati is working tirelessly to destroy the lives of his entire family.

On his personal Twitter account, Michael’s brother Andrew Hodge told the disturbing story of how a day which was supposed to be a celebration of their brother Alex getting married turned into a nightmare.

[Michael is pictured above right.]

1) Yesterday was supposed to be a day of celebration for my middle brother Alex, who got married last night. Instead my family had to deal with the fallout of my youngest brother #MichaelHodge being falsely accused for standing & smiling in front of an indigenous man with a drum — Andrew Hodge (@PikePlaceTechie) January 20, 2019

3) No one reviews evidence or does any due diligence, they immediately escalate things to a state of frenzy over much of nothing. The zealots scream for the head of #MichaelHodge knowing that their will be zero consequences to them if anything happens to him — Andrew Hodge (@PikePlaceTechie) January 20, 2019

“The zealots scream for the head of #MichaelHodge knowing that their will be zero consequences to them if anything happens to him.”

Truer words were never spoken.

5) #MichaelHodge is the best kid I know. He volunteers for Special Olympics (took them skiing this Thursday) is involved in the church youth group, doesn't drink/smoke (volunteer member of the Drugs Free Club of America) and is an aspiring chef — Andrew Hodge (@PikePlaceTechie) January 20, 2019

Your brother’s goodness — and the goodness of the Covington Catholic students — is why they want to destroy you.

7) You reach out saying how "terrible" of a family we are, defame us, threaten us, and you know nothing about us. Yet you circulate the information and spam us like it is the only "truth" that has ever existed in your lives — Andrew Hodge (@PikePlaceTechie) January 20, 2019



That is how they fill the emptiness of their souls.

9)It saddens me people have nothing better to do on Saturday then scour the internet for drama & then dig up info on a family & rile up an army to attack them.Hold yourselves to a higher standard, set a better example for your sphere of influence, we will all be better off for it — Andrew Hodge (@PikePlaceTechie) January 20, 2019

The fake news media led this witch hunt — and they have no standards.

I wonder what fake story the media will come up with tommorow to deflect from the fallout from the fake #CovingtonCatholic story they made up today to deflect from the fallout from the fake #BuzzFeed story from yesterday? — Chris Menahan 🔹 (@infolibnews) January 20, 2019

The fake news media is truly the enemy of the people.

HT: The Gateway Pundit