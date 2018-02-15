Family Says Florida School Shooter Autistic, May Have Been on Medication

Suspected Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been autistic and taking medication for emotional issues, family members claim.

Speaking to local Florida newspapers, relative Barbara Kumbatovich said she knew Cruz’s late adopted mother, Lynda, and that Cruz was likely taking medication for mental issues.

“I know she had been having some issues with them, especially the older one. He was being a problem. I know he did have some issues and he may have been taking medication. [He] did have some kind of emotional problems or difficulties,” Kumbatovich told the Sun-Sentinel.

“[Lynda Cruz] kept a really close handle on both boys. They were not major issues, as far as I know, just things teenagers do like not coming home on time, maybe being disrespectful.”

The Sun-Sentinel also reports “Another relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity over the sensitive matter, said Nikolas had been diagnosed with autism.”

Kumbatovich also told the Miami Herald “she believed Nikolas Cruz was on medication to deal with his emotional fragility.”

“She was struggling with Nikolas the last couple years,” Kumbatovich said.

If Cruz was in fact taking drugs for depression, his deadly outburst would follow an established pattern of mass shooters who were also on psychotropic medication.

Perhaps the most infamous medicated school shooters were Columbine gunmen Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, who tested positive for the SSRI Luvox following the deadly massacre.

Charleston church shooter Dylan Roof was also found to be taking Suboxone, a drug linked to sudden outbursts of violence.

But don’t expect the mainstream media to address Big Pharma’s role in mass shootings.

A guest on Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday was shut down after attempting to shed light on the question.

Even Hannity must bow down to Big Pharma sponsorship https://t.co/UNCpJEHLLa#floridashooting

Crazy people with guns + victim disarmament zones = what happened today

Do not blame law abiding gun owners #2ndAmendment #guncontrol — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) February 15, 2018

MSM’s ignorance on the issue might be due to the fact that pharmaceutical companies are some of the media’s biggest sponsors, as pointed out years ago by Alex Jones on CNN.

“America’s number one cause of unnatural death now is suicide…I want to get people off pills that the insert says will make you commit suicide and kill people. I want to blame the real culprit — suicide pills! Mass murder pills!” Jones said in 2013 on Piers Morgan Tonight.

President Trump tweeted on Thursday the shooter was “mentally disturbed,” and promised to tackle mental health issues.

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

“We are committed to working with state and local leaders to secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health,” Trump said at a press conference Thursday.

The next obvious question is: “What kind of medication was he on?”

