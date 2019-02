A Lake Barrington family bought their security system to make them feel safe.

“As I approached the baby’s room and stood outside, I was shocked to hear a deep, manly voice talking to my 7-month-old son,” Arjun Sud said. “My blood ran cold.”

Arjun Sud was standing outside his son Oliver’s Door Sunday when he heard that voice. He burst in. The voice stopped. He and his wife chalked it up to baby monitor interference. But once downstairs, they heard the voice again.

Read more