American veterans finally have a commander-in-chief who is ready to fight for their rights.

Navy Seal To Vets: Defend Trump Now



Infowars.com is starting an email initiative to show that U.S. veterans stand with president Trump.

As the establishment tries to delegitimize Donald Trump, now is the time to show your support for him.

Send in photos with your Trump gear or signs, as well as other creative ideas to trumpsupport@infowars.com and we will get them out to the people.