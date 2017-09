A mysterious fanged sea creature that washed up on a beach in Texas following Hurricane Harvey has been identified.

Preeti Desai found the decaying fish on a beach in Texas City, and asked Twitter for help.

Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?? Found on a beach in Texas City, TX. #wildlifeid pic.twitter.com/9IUuuL65qh — Preeti Desai🌿 (@preetalina) September 6, 2017

She posted several photos with the caption: “Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?”

