Fans Cheer Donald Trump as He Attends College Football Championship Game

President Donald Trump was warmly greeted by football fans attending the NCAA college championship game on Monday.

The Clemson University Tigers are playing the Louisiana State University Tigers for the college football championship.

The president traveled with first lady Melania Trump to the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the game.

Fans of both teams also chanted “U-S-A!” as the president and first lady arrived on the field for the National Anthem. Others shouted, “Four more years!”

President Donald Trump greeted with massive cheering and USA chants before the national title game between Clemson and LSU. pic.twitter.com/DWArMT1Qz5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2020

How the crowd reacted when President Donald Trump walked in to the National Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/1a0nyLrYNV — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 14, 2020

The crowd in New Orleans for the #LSUvsCLEM game just erupted as Trump entered. Trump is doing something right if he’s booed by DC elites at the Nats game and praised by real America. pic.twitter.com/1WiIbRzoWD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 14, 2020

When asked by ABC’s Karen Travers whom the president liked, he grinned and replied, “both.”

