Fans Cheer Donald Trump as He Attends College Football Championship Game

Image Credits: Chris Graythen/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump was warmly greeted by football fans attending the NCAA college championship game on Monday.

The Clemson University Tigers are playing the Louisiana State University Tigers for the college football championship.

The president traveled with first lady Melania Trump to the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the game.

Fans of both teams also chanted “U-S-A!” as the president and first lady arrived on the field for the National Anthem. Others shouted, “Four more years!”

When asked by ABC’s Karen Travers whom the president liked, he grinned and replied, “both.”

