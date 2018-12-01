Far-Left Group Trying To Agitate Caravan At U.S. Border

Image Credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Human rights groups in Tijuana are sounding the alarm about a far left organization that is trying to agitate members of the migrant caravan into rushing the U.S. border again.

The group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) is calling for all migrants to gather on Saturday morning at one of the shelters and then to make their way to the U.S. border, where they will demand it be opened for everyone or they will “shut it down.”

In addition to posting the information on their website, BAMN members have taken to social media encouraging other protesters and members of the migrant caravan.

Some of the pamphlets being distributed on social media by BAMN appear to show images of the violent clashes between caravan members and Mexican authorities that took place last month on that country’s southern border with Guatemala.

Read more


