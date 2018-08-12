Far-Left March in Charlottesville Turns Anti-Police: ‘Cops and Klan Go Hand in Hand!’

A march attended by Antifa to commemorate the anniversary of last summer’s Charlottesville rally devolved into an anti-police protest on Saturday night.

Shortly before a pre-planned evening rally to mark the anniversary of a campus confrontation between torch-carrying white nationalists and counterprotesters, activists unfurled a banner that read, “Last year they came w/ torches. This year they come w/ badges.”

“Why are you in riot gear? We don’t see no riot here,” Antifa members chanted Saturday evening.

Footage of the march is circulating on social media.

A group of more than 200 protesters — students, residents, and others — then marched to another part of the University of Virginia’s campus, where many in the crowd shouted at officers in riot gear who had formed a line.

