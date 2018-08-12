Far-Left March in Charlottesville Turns Anti-Police: ‘Cops and Klan Go Hand in Hand!’

A march attended by Antifa to commemorate the anniversary of last summer’s Charlottesville rally devolved into an anti-police protest on Saturday night.

Shortly before a pre-planned evening rally to mark the anniversary of a campus confrontation between torch-carrying white nationalists and counterprotesters, activists unfurled a banner that read, “Last year they came w/ torches. This year they come w/ badges.”

“Why are you in riot gear? We don’t see no riot here,” Antifa members chanted Saturday evening.

Footage of the march is circulating on social media.

In an area to the east of the Rotunda at UVA: pic.twitter.com/xkpS4bpzaf — Allison Wrabel (@craftypanda) August 11, 2018

The UVA rally has taken the street in #Charlottesville with black bloc at the lead pic.twitter.com/19Z8TzaLN3 — Scott Heins (@scottheins) August 11, 2018

After getting separation from the police, thousands march off UVA campus into the streets chanting "All cops are racist."#Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/6bCUBBPJqD — JamesFromTheInternet (@JamesFTInternet) August 11, 2018

Still in the street. “Left unity against fascists” pic.twitter.com/WexkKQSlie — Scott Heins (@scottheins) August 11, 2018

The #Charlottesville leftist march has gathered in a gorgeous soccer stadium. They’re not letting up pic.twitter.com/Og5TdZOw7N — Scott Heins (@scottheins) August 11, 2018

A group of more than 200 protesters — students, residents, and others — then marched to another part of the University of Virginia’s campus, where many in the crowd shouted at officers in riot gear who had formed a line.