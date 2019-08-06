Far-Left Protesters Descend on Mitch McConnell's Home, Threaten to "Stab the Motherf**ker in the Heart"

Far-left protesters gathered outside Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home last night, with one of them threatening to “stab the motherf**ker in the heart.”

“Far-left protesters are at Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home,” tweeted Ryan Saavedra. One person says they hope someone uses a “voodoo doll” on McConnell. Another says they want someone to “just stab the mother f*cker in the heart”. These are the people who want to take your guns.”

Saavedra tracked down the person who allegedly made the threat’s Facebook page, where she was pictured alongside Elizabeth Warren.

The harassment campaign continued into the night off the back of a Twitter trend called #MassacreMoscowMitch. The protesters demanded that McConnell come outside.

“We’re at McConnell’s house. This b*tch think he about to get some rest … F*ck Mitch! … He’s in there nursing his little broken arm, he should have broken his little raggedy wrinkled ass neck,” said another protester.

“F*ck you, f*ck yo wife, f*ck everything you stand for,” screamed the agitator.

Protesters were holding signs saying #MassacreMitch.

“F*ck Elaine! F*ck Elaine! F*ck Elaine!” shouted the protester, targeting McConnell’s wife.

They even brought their kids.

“Keep in mind, McConnell, 77, is at home recovering from a broken shoulder he sustained after he fell because he has problems with his leg. He has problems with his leg because he had Polio,” tweeted Saavedra.

The scenes were similar to when far left Antifa extremists harassed Tucker Carlson’s family outside his home earlier this year.

