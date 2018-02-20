Far-Left Writer Calls On Black People to Start Barking at White People "Who Speak Out of Turn"

A writer for popular far-left website The Root has penned an article calling for black people to start barking at white people who “speak out of turn”.

No, this is not a parody.

Complaining that the fictional African country of Wakanda could never be created in reality because, “We’re too infected with colonization and its myriad residues and peripheral effects,” The Root’s Damon Young does think one thing from the Black Panther movie could be implemented immediately – barking at white people to shut them up.

“One thing, however, that we can and definitely should start doing is what M’Baku and his Que Dog Jabari Tribe did when encountering a problematic white dude who was speaking when there was no ask or need or purpose for the thoughts and opinions of problematic white dudes. Bark. “Not a purposeless bark. This isn’t a shih tzu barking through the window at a squirrel. Instead this would be an intentional bark. A targeted bark. An overpowering bark. A drowning bark. A Wakandan bark. A bark meant to communicate “Um, who told you that you can speak? When it is time for your words, we will let you know. And maybe that time will never come. We’ll see. Now, just shut up and stand there. Maybe get on your phone and google ‘How not to be a colonizer.’ Whatever you do, I want to hear you not speaking.”

Young goes on to advocate the opening of a “School of Wakandan White Silencing,” while providing several examples of when white people should be barked at.

“A wayward white hand reaches for your hair? WOOF! WOOF! WOOF! A group of white people huddled on a sidewalk refuse to step aside when you attempt to walk past them? WOOF! WOOF! WOOF! A purse is clutched when you walk on an elevator? WOOF! WOOF! WOOF! (If they’re going to act scared, you might as well give them a reason to be.)”

Despite its tongue-in-cheek nature, the article is yet another example of how identity politics-obsessed “progressives” are using the Black Panthermovie to stoke more racism and division amongst Americans.

The irony of this is pretty stunning given that Wakanda, the fictional East African nation in which Black Panther is set, bears all the hallmarks of an Alt-Right utopia.

Wakanda is an ethnostate that has zero immigration, is protected by walls, declares that, “Refugees bring their problems with them,” exploits its own natural resources, is isolationist and imposes strict trade restrictions.

Apparently, all this is to be encouraged, so long as white people aren’t doing it.

