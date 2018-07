Nigel Farage shamed European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker – insisting he should take credit for the ‘catastrophe’ that is the European Union’s migration policy.

The former Ukip leader said the EU’s “silent policy” on migration has been a “complete disaster.”

Speaking in European Parliament on Tuesday, Nigel Farage said: “As citizens look on at changes in their communities that none of them ever asked for. But I think it is unfair that everyone is blaming Mrs. Merkel for this.

