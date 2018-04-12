Farage: Bombing ‘Bad Guy’ Assad Will Cause ‘Chaos’ and Help Terrorists

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has urged the UK to not intervene in the Syrian conflict, claiming it will only spread “chaos” in the region and benefit Islamic State terrorists.

Whilst making it clear he regards President Bashar al-Assad as a “bad guy”, Mr. Farage compared Syria to Libya and Iraq to argue that the removal of Arab tyrants usually leaves a power vacuum that even worse forces fill.

“This is the same British establishment who lined up and formed a pretty big consensus over Iraq,” he blasted on his LBC radio show, mocking Tony Blair’s claims about “weapons of mass distraction”.

Britain should NOT launch military action in Syria. Assad is a bad guy but regime change ALWAYS leads to chaos and ISIS. pic.twitter.com/EnkH38rmVH — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 11, 2018

He added: “Then we go fast forward a few years, to Libya,” describing the bombing as “one of the worst foreign policy decisions we’ve ever taken”.

“Undoubtedly we have made Libya a far worse place than it was under Gaddafi. And Iraq? I mean hundreds and hundreds of people have died in Iraq and there is still no real proper settlement in sight.

