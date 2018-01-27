Farage: Businesses Will Invest In U.S. Despite Globalists Mocking 'America First'

The globalists may mock President Trump’s Davos speech but businesses will still invest in America anyway, says UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

The Brexit architect joined Fox News Saturday to explain President Trump’s ‘America First’ speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

EU politicians may criticise @realDonaldTrump’s speech in Davos but business will invest more in America because of it. pic.twitter.com/vR5pw8rmVF — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 27, 2018

“In theory, Trump going to Davos should be like Daniel going into the lion’s den,” Farage said. “All these people have been completely negative about him and his presidency. And what did he do? He stood up there, he gave a calm, reassured, confident speech, but he also started to explain why the American economy is outperforming everybody else.”

Trump’s speech also likely made people rethink the EU economic model because Europeans are “obsessed with regulation” and the idea that all countries should have the same rules, Farage said.

“The leaders of the European countries are trying to build a new state called Europe based in Brussels, run by bureaucrats, and Trump pretty openly attacked bureaucrats, attacked people who make laws who aren’t directly accountable.”

“So what you saw were the politicians who want to take democracy away and replace it with bureaucracy,” he added.

“They didn’t like it, but the important thing is that business likes it. Business will think a lot about what he said, and I have to say, a lot more businesses – in my view – will invest in America on the back of it.”