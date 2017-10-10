Farage Calls Out UK PM: 'Time For Appeasing EU Is Over'

As Brexit negotiations continue to stall, Mr Farage said the delays are only serving to make Britain look weaker and the Government needs to take the initiative and cuts ties with the bloc, once and for all.

After the Prime Minister admitted Britain will still be bound by European Court of Justice (ECJ) rulings during the Brexit transition period and refused to answer a question about how she would would if the EU referendum was held today, Mr Farage has queried whether Mrs May truly believes leaving the EU is the best thing for the UK.

Writing in the Telegraph, he hit out at former Vote Leave allies Boris Johnson and Michael Gove and said the Foreign Secretary has “bottled it” over Brexit, while questioning whether “either man actually welcomes our remaining under the ECJ for the foreseeable future”.

